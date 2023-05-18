What it takes to build a fruit snacks business in Nigeria with Affiong Williams
In Episode #70 of the Unlocking Africa podcast, Terser Adamu talks to Affiong Williams, who is the founder and CEO of ReelFruit. The company’s vision is to be Nigeria’s largest end-to-end fruit processing company.
The podcast covers the following topics:
- The complexities within Nigeria’s fruit value chain
- The struggle of forging links with farmers and investing in Nigeria’s fruit value chain
- ReelFruit’s process of ensuring sourced fruits meet the company’s quality standards
- The hurdles faced when building a factory: financing, machinery acquisition, and quality control
- The potential for selling made-in-Nigeria products on a global scale with examples from the US and Europe.
