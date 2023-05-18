What it takes to build a fruit snacks business in Nigeria with Affiong Williams

Published by Terser Adamu on 18 May 2023

In Episode #70 of the Unlocking Africa podcast, Terser Adamu talks to Affiong Williams, who is the founder and CEO of ReelFruit. The company’s vision is to be Nigeria’s largest end-to-end fruit processing company.

The podcast covers the following topics:

The complexities within Nigeria’s fruit value chain

The struggle of forging links with farmers and investing in Nigeria’s fruit value chain

ReelFruit’s process of ensuring sourced fruits meet the company’s quality standards

The hurdles faced when building a factory: financing, machinery acquisition, and quality control

The potential for selling made-in-Nigeria products on a global scale with examples from the US and Europe.

Listen below:

Listen on Apple Podcasts

Listen on Spotify

Listen on Google Podcasts