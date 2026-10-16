From beer bottles in Ethiopia to data centres: The American entrepreneur who goes big in Africa

After several years at McKinsey in South Africa and Nigeria, American-born Brooks Washington set out to build something of his own. His first venture was a beer bottle factory in Ethiopia. It was followed by a pan-African data centre business, an equipment financing company and, most recently, a hospital.
How we made it in Africa editor-in-chief Jaco Maritz speaks to the founder of Roha Group about his entrepreneurial journey and why he believes you might as well go big.
Topics discussed include:
Launching a beer bottle factory in Ethiopia
The case for data centres in Africa
Starting small versus starting big
How he manages to be involved in so many ventures
The importance of surviving just long enough
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