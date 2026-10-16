From beer bottles in Ethiopia to data centres: The American entrepreneur who goes big in Africa

After several years at McKinsey in South Africa and Nigeria, American-born Brooks Washington set out to build something of his own. His first venture was a beer bottle factory in Ethiopia. It was followed by a pan-African data centre business, an equipment financing company and, most recently, a hospital.

How we made it in Africa editor-in-chief Jaco Maritz speaks to the founder of Roha Group about his entrepreneurial journey and why he believes you might as well go big.

Topics discussed include: