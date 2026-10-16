How we made it in Africa

How we made it in Africa

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Preview

From beer bottles in Ethiopia to data centres: The American entrepreneur who goes big in Africa

Having launched a glass factory, a pan-African data centre business and an equipment financing company, Roha Group’s Brooks Washington is now building a hospital in Addis Ababa. This is his story.
How we made it in Africa
Paid

After several years at McKinsey in South Africa and Nigeria, American-born Brooks Washington set out to build something of his own. His first venture was a beer bottle factory in Ethiopia. It was followed by a pan-African data centre business, an equipment financing company and, most recently, a hospital.

How we made it in Africa editor-in-chief Jaco Maritz speaks to the founder of Roha Group about his entrepreneurial journey and why he believes you might as well go big.

Topics discussed include:

  • Launching a beer bottle factory in Ethiopia

  • The case for data centres in Africa

  • Starting small versus starting big

  • How he manages to be involved in so many ventures

  • The importance of surviving just long enough

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to How we made it in Africa to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2026 How we made it in Africa · Publisher PrivacyPublisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture