African venture capital (VC) firm Enza Capital has launched a new fund to back AI-related businesses.
How we made it in Africa editor-in-chief Jaco Maritz speaks to Mike Mompi, co-founder and managing partner of Enza Capital, about his journey as a VC investor and where he sees opportunities in AI on the continent.
Topics discussed in the interview include:
Where he sees opportunities in African AI
Examples of AI-related startups Enza has backed
How he co-founded Enza Capital
The firm’s standout investments
Lessons learnt as a VC investor in Africa
Why population size does not equal market size in Africa
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