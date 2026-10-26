How we made it in Africa

How we made it in Africa

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Building an avocado oil export business from Kenya

The former investment banker who co-founded an avocado oil company now selling throughout the world.
How we made it in Africa
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Kenya is Africa’s largest avocado producer. Miraj Shah and his cousin, Mitul, saw an opportunity to turn the country’s surplus avocados into oil. Their company, Crofts Ltd, now exports Kenyan-made avocado oil to more than a dozen markets around the world.

How we made it in Africa editor-in-chief Jaco Maritz spoke to Miraj about his journey as an entrepreneur.

Topics discussed include:

  • Spotting an opportunity in avocado oil

  • Overcoming early setbacks

  • Sourcing raw materials from smallholder farmers

  • Building an international client base

  • Entrepreneurship lessons

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