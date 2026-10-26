Building an avocado oil export business from Kenya

Kenya is Africa’s largest avocado producer. Miraj Shah and his cousin, Mitul, saw an opportunity to turn the country’s surplus avocados into oil. Their company, Crofts Ltd, now exports Kenyan-made avocado oil to more than a dozen markets around the world.

How we made it in Africa editor-in-chief Jaco Maritz spoke to Miraj about his journey as an entrepreneur.

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