Building an avocado oil export business from Kenya

Kenya is Africa’s largest avocado producer. Miraj Shah and his cousin, Mitul, saw an opportunity to turn the country’s surplus avocados into oil. Their company, Crofts Ltd, now exports Kenyan-made avocado oil to more than a dozen markets around the world.
How we made it in Africa editor-in-chief Jaco Maritz spoke to Miraj about his journey as an entrepreneur.
Topics discussed include:
Spotting an opportunity in avocado oil
Overcoming early setbacks
Sourcing raw materials from smallholder farmers
Building an international client base
Entrepreneurship lessons
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to How we made it in Africa to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.