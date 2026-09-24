How we made it in Africa

How we made it in Africa

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This entrepreneur went from Goldman Sachs to building a financial firm in Nigeria – all part of his 30-year plan

Femi Ogunjimi discusses his journey as an entrepreneur and investor.
How we made it in Africa
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Femi Ogunjimi co-founded the Nigerian financial firm CardinalStone in 2008. He now focuses on its private equity arm, CardinalStone Capital Advisers, which invests in companies across West Africa. He spoke to How we made it in Africa editor-in-chief Jaco Maritz about his journey as an entrepreneur and investor.

Topics discussed during the interview include:

  • The 30-year plan Ogunjimi drew up for his life

  • Why he left Goldman Sachs to build an investment bank in Nigeria

  • Launching the firm in the middle of a stock market crash

  • What investing in Nigerian companies has taught him

  • Lessons from building and running a business

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