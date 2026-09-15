How to build a profitable co-working space business in Africa

Learn how Hadija Jabiri started a business that exports Tanzania’s agricultural produce to Europe and beyond. Our new book, How we made it in Africa II: Real stories of entrepreneurs turning opportunity into profit, is available here.

French entrepreneur Grégoire Schwebig is the founder of AfricaWorks, which operates co-working spaces in seven cities across six African countries. He spoke to How we made it in Africa editor-in-chief Jaco Maritz about his journey as an entrepreneur.

Topics discussed during the interview include: