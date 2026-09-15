How to build a profitable co-working space business in Africa

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French entrepreneur Grégoire Schwebig is the founder of AfricaWorks, which operates co-working spaces in seven cities across six African countries. He spoke to How we made it in Africa editor-in-chief Jaco Maritz about his journey as an entrepreneur.
Topics discussed during the interview include:
The trick to a successful co-working space
How he started AfricaWorks
How African markets differ when it comes to co-working
The biggest surprises – things that turned out differently from what he expected
Why he wants to open a co-working space in Guinea
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