How we made it in Africa

How we made it in Africa

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How to build a profitable co-working space business in Africa

Grégoire Schwebig on growing AfricaWorks to seven cities across the continent.
How we made it in Africa
∙ Paid

Learn how Hadija Jabiri started a business that exports Tanzania’s agricultural produce to Europe and beyond. Our new book, How we made it in Africa II: Real stories of entrepreneurs turning opportunity into profit, is available here.

French entrepreneur Grégoire Schwebig is the founder of AfricaWorks, which operates co-working spaces in seven cities across six African countries. He spoke to How we made it in Africa editor-in-chief Jaco Maritz about his journey as an entrepreneur.

Topics discussed during the interview include:

  • The trick to a successful co-working space

  • How he started AfricaWorks

  • How African markets differ when it comes to co-working

  • The biggest surprises – things that turned out differently from what he expected

  • Why he wants to open a co-working space in Guinea

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