How we made it in Africa

How we made it in Africa

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The making of a multimillion-dollar honey export business in Tanzania

Swahili Honey sources honey from 3,000 smallholder beekeepers in Tanzania and exports it around the world.
How we made it in Africa
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Learn how Kenyan entrepreneurs Leonard and Emily Mcharo achieved financial freedom by their forties, in our new book How we made it in Africa II. The paperback and ebook versions are available here.

Swahili Honey is the retail brand of Central Park Bees, a Tanzanian business based in Dodoma that aggregates, processes and sells honey sourced from a network of rural smallholder beekeepers. How we made it in Africa editor-in-chief Jaco Maritz spoke to co-founder and CFO Christopher Kadendula to find out more.

Topics discussed during the interview include:

  • The basics of beekeeping

  • How the business was started

  • Finding international clients

  • Entrepreneurship lessons learnt

  • Agribusiness opportunities in Tanzania and beyond

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