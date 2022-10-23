Seven African cities will have populations of over 10 million by 2050
The world’s megacities – those with a population of 10 million or more – are projected to increase from the current 33 to 47 by 2050. A new report by the Institute for Economics & Peace (IEP) reveals that an additional four African cities – Dar es Salaam, Nairobi, Khartoum and Luanda – will reach megacity status within the next three decades.
Here are the seven African cities that will have more than 10 million people by 2050, ranked in order of population growth rate:
1. Dar es Salaam, Tanzania
Population 2022: 7.5 million
Population 2050: 16.4 million
Percentage increase in population: 118%
2. Nairobi, Kenya
Population 2022: 5.2 million
Population 2050: 10.4 million
Percentage increase in population: 101%
3. Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo
Population 2022: 15.8 million
Population 2050: 29.0 million
Percentage increase in population: 84%
4. Lagos, Nigeria
Population 2022: 15.5 million
Population 2050: 28.2 million
Percentage increase in population: 82%
5. Khartoum, Sudan
Population 2022: 6.2 million
Population 2050: 11.2 million
Percentage increase in population: 80%
6. Luanda, Angola
Population 2022: 9.0 million
Population 2050: 14.6 million
Percentage increase in population: 62%
7. Cairo, Egypt
Population 2022: 21.8 million
Population 2050: 32.6 million
Percentage increase in population: 49%
According to the report, cities facing the harshest challenges are Kinshasa, Nairobi and Lagos. These cities have high projected population growth rates, poor sanitation, lack of infrastructure, and substantial ecological threats.