Seven African cities will have populations of over 10 million by 2050

The world’s megacities – those with a population of 10 million or more – are projected to increase from the current 33 to 47 by 2050. A new report by the Institute for Economics & Peace (IEP) reveals that an additional four African cities – Dar es Salaam, Nairobi, Khartoum and Luanda – will reach megacity status within the next three decades.

Here are the seven African cities that will have more than 10 million people by 2050, ranked in order of population growth rate:

1. Dar es Salaam, Tanzania

Population 2022: 7.5 million

Population 2050: 16.4 million

Percentage increase in population: 118%

2. Nairobi, Kenya

Population 2022: 5.2 million

Population 2050: 10.4 million

Percentage increase in population: 101%

3. Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo

Population 2022: 15.8 million

Population 2050: 29.0 million

Percentage increase in population: 84%

4. Lagos, Nigeria

Population 2022: 15.5 million

Population 2050: 28.2 million

Percentage increase in population: 82%

5. Khartoum, Sudan

Population 2022: 6.2 million

Population 2050: 11.2 million

Percentage increase in population: 80%

6. Luanda, Angola

Population 2022: 9.0 million

Population 2050: 14.6 million

Percentage increase in population: 62%

7. Cairo, Egypt

Population 2022: 21.8 million

Population 2050: 32.6 million

Percentage increase in population: 49%

According to the report, cities facing the harshest challenges are Kinshasa, Nairobi and Lagos. These cities have high projected population growth rates, poor sanitation, lack of infrastructure, and substantial ecological threats.