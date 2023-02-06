Unpacking the formal retail industry in Kenya and beyond
In Episode #55 of the Unlocking Africa podcast, Terser Adamu talks to Wambui Mbarire, CEO of the Retail Trade Association of Kenya (RETRAK), which is a representative body for the retail industry, advocating for the sector and communicating retail trade concerns to government agencies.
The discussion focuses on the following topics:
- Overview of the formal retail sector in Africa
- Evolution of Kenya’s formal retail industry
- Impact of formal retail growth on informal trade in Africa
- Key challenges faced by formal retailers in Africa
- Mbarire’s efforts to lobby and shape government policies for the growth of formal retail in Kenya
