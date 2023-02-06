Unpacking the formal retail industry in Kenya and beyond

Click to print (Opens in new window)

In Episode #55 of the Unlocking Africa podcast, Terser Adamu talks to Wambui Mbarire, CEO of the Retail Trade Association of Kenya (RETRAK), which is a representative body for the retail industry, advocating for the sector and communicating retail trade concerns to government agencies.

The discussion focuses on the following topics:

Overview of the formal retail sector in Africa

Evolution of Kenya’s formal retail industry

Impact of formal retail growth on informal trade in Africa

Key challenges faced by formal retailers in Africa

Mbarire’s efforts to lobby and shape government policies for the growth of formal retail in Kenya

