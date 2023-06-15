Unlocking the potential of African restaurant brands with Leonard Mudachi
In Episode #71 of the Unlocking Africa podcast, Terser Adamu talks to Leonard Mudachi, who is the chief vision and growth officer at BRRAL (Branded Restaurants & Retail Africa Ltd). The company is a restaurant and retail development and management company that acquires local restaurants and retail brands with high potential for scale.
The podcast covers the following topics:
- BRRAL’s unique approach to identifying and scaling local restaurant and retail brands
- BRRAL’s approach to balance maintaining the authenticity of the acquired brands with the need to optimise their performance
- The company’s investment criteria
- Typical methods of financing for local restaurants and retail brands
Listen below:
Listen on Apple Podcasts
Listen on Spotify
Listen on Google Podcasts