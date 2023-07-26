Transaction and investment advisory in Africa with Nneka Chime
In Episode #80 of the Unlocking Africa podcast, Terser Adamu talks to Nneka Chime, a partner at CrossBoundary Advisory and based in Lagos, Nigeria. Part of the larger CrossBoundary Group, the firm focuses on transaction and investment advisory services in Africa and other underserved markets.
The podcast covers the following topics:
- Examples of successful investment projects by CrossBoundary in Africa
- Challenges of operating in African markets
- How the recent economic changes and challenges in Nigeria have affected the company’s operations
- And much more!
