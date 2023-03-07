Training the next generation of African VC investors with Mark Kleyner
In Episode #59 of the Unlocking Africa podcast, Terser Adamu talks to Mark Kleyner, who is co-founder and programme director of Dream VC, which is an investor accelerator for Africa. Dream VC offers a community-driven educational platform and remote training programmes on venture capital (VC) and innovation ecosystems throughout the continent.
The podcast covers the following topics:
- Kleyner and his team’s goal to accelerate the next generation of African investors
- Importance of having Africans with the right skills and training to invest in African startups
- Current status of education and training for African-focused startup investors
- Comparison of skills and knowledge between African venture capitalists and their global counterparts
- Advice for individuals with no VC experience who want to pursue a career in VC in Africa
