The potential for AI in Africa with Celina Lee

In Episode #77 of the Unlocking Africa podcast, Terser Adamu talks to Celina Lee, the co-founder and CEO of Zindi, a professional network for data scientists in Africa.

The podcast covers the following topics:

  • Making data science and AI more accessible to everyone
  • Nurturing the African talent pool in data science and machine learning
  • Examples of how AI is being effectively utilised in an African context
  • Industries in Africa that are experiencing the greatest impact from AI
  • How African businesses can harness the power of AI to enhance their operations and gain a competitive edge
  • And much more…

Listen below:

Listen on Apple Podcasts
Listen on Spotify
Listen on Google Podcasts