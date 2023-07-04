The potential for AI in Africa with Celina Lee

Published by Terser Adamu on 4 July 2023

In Episode #77 of the Unlocking Africa podcast, Terser Adamu talks to Celina Lee, the co-founder and CEO of Zindi, a professional network for data scientists in Africa.

The podcast covers the following topics:

Making data science and AI more accessible to everyone

Nurturing the African talent pool in data science and machine learning

Examples of how AI is being effectively utilised in an African context

Industries in Africa that are experiencing the greatest impact from AI

How African businesses can harness the power of AI to enhance their operations and gain a competitive edge

And much more…

Listen on Apple Podcasts

Listen on Spotify

Listen on Google Podcasts