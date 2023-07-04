The potential for AI in Africa with Celina Lee
In Episode #77 of the Unlocking Africa podcast, Terser Adamu talks to Celina Lee, the co-founder and CEO of Zindi, a professional network for data scientists in Africa.
The podcast covers the following topics:
- Making data science and AI more accessible to everyone
- Nurturing the African talent pool in data science and machine learning
- Examples of how AI is being effectively utilised in an African context
- Industries in Africa that are experiencing the greatest impact from AI
- How African businesses can harness the power of AI to enhance their operations and gain a competitive edge
- And much more…
Listen below:
