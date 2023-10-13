The business of selling electricity in rural Nigeria with William Brent

Click to print (Opens in new window)

In Episode #91 of the Unlocking Africa podcast, Terser Adamu talks to William Brent, the chief marketing officer of Husk Power Systems, a provider of renewable electricity solutions to rural communities and businesses in African countries such as Nigeria. The company provides a pay-as-you-go energy service using a mobile-enabled smart metering system.

The podcast covers the following topics:

Husk Power Systems’ approach to providing steady electricity in rural areas of sub-Saharan Africa.

The suitability of mini-grids for connecting unelectrified rural communities, weighing factors like cost-effectiveness and scalability.

Challenges Husk encounters when choosing locations for mini-grids.

The impact of policy and regulatory frameworks in Nigeria on the expansion of mini-grids and renewable energy projects.

And much more!

