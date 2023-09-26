Talking PR in Africa with Bemi Idowu

In Episode #89 of the Unlocking Africa podcast, Terser Adamu talks to Bemi Idowu, who is a PR and communications specialist with vast experience in leading and delivering media campaigns for a wide range of companies, from established global players to Africa-focused start-ups. Idowu is also the founder and managing director of Talking Drum Communications, which is a public relations and communications consultancy that supports companies innovating in Africa to shape perceptions and get more effective publicity for the work they are doing.

The podcast covers the following topics:

What inspired you to start a public relations and communications consultancy focusing on Africa’s innovators?

How important are effective publicity and perception-shaping for companies innovating in Africa?

How can PR and communications be utilised as tools to leverage economic growth in Africa?

What are some common misconceptions or stereotypes about doing PR and communications in Africa, and how do you address them?

And much more!

