South Africa: Building a booming property business in Soweto with Nthabiseng Sejake
In Episode #66 of the Unlocking Africa podcast, Terser Adamu talks to Nthabiseng Sejake, who is a rising star in the world of property investment. Nthabiseng is the founder of B Evolution, a rapidly expanding affordable property rental business based in Soweto. Her company has thrived in a market often overlooked by traditional investors.
The podcast covers the following topics:
- The current state of South Africa’s property industry.
- How to succeed in accessing and establishing a foothold in the highly competitive real estate industry.
- The reality of living and building a business in Soweto.
- Tips for other budding property entrepreneurs in Africa.
