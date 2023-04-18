South Africa: Building a booming property business in Soweto with Nthabiseng Sejake

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

In Episode #66 of the Unlocking Africa podcast, Terser Adamu talks to Nthabiseng Sejake, who is a rising star in the world of property investment. Nthabiseng is the founder of B Evolution, a rapidly expanding affordable property rental business based in Soweto. Her company has thrived in a market often overlooked by traditional investors.

The podcast covers the following topics:

The current state of South Africa’s property industry.

How to succeed in accessing and establishing a foothold in the highly competitive real estate industry.

The reality of living and building a business in Soweto.

Tips for other budding property entrepreneurs in Africa.

Listen below:

Listen on Apple Podcasts

Listen on Spotify

Listen on Google Podcasts