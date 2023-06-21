Seeing opportunity in Africa’s creative industries with Marie Lora-Mungai

In Episode #75 of the Unlocking Africa podcast, Terser Adamu talks to Marie Lora-Mungai, an investor and entrepreneur specialising in Africa’s creative and sports industries. She is the founder and CEO of Restless Global, which is a strategic advisory and content development company specialising in the African entertainment space, the cultural and creative industries, sports business, technology, and media. In addition, Lora-Mungai is also the publisher of the popular newsletter HUSTLE & FLOW about investment opportunities in the African entertainment space.

The podcast covers the following topics:

Embracing the creative and commercial potential inherent in African stories

How the newfound awareness of Africa’s creative industries translates into opportunities

Advice to aspiring filmmakers and content creators who are interested in tapping into the African media and creative industry

Listen below:

