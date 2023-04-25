Rethinking the supply of medication in Nigeria with Medsaf’s Vivian Nwakah-Lawal

Published by Terser Adamu on 25 April 2023

In Episode #67 of the Unlocking Africa podcast, Terser Adamu converses with Vivian Nwakah-Lawal, founder of Medsaf, a medication marketplace serving African hospitals and pharmacies.

The podcast covers the following topics:

A comparison between Medsaf and other medication marketplaces

An overview of the current state of the Nigerian pharmaceutical sector

Addressing the issue of low-quality and counterfeit medicines in Africa and Medsaf’s approach to securing its supply chain

Insights on the biggest challenges facing the healthcare industry in Africa

Strategies for scaling up Medsaf’s business in Nigeria amidst regulatory hurdles and compliance requirements

Listen below:

