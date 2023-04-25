Rethinking the supply of medication in Nigeria with Medsaf’s Vivian Nwakah-Lawal

In Episode #67 of the Unlocking Africa podcast, Terser Adamu converses with Vivian Nwakah-Lawal, founder of Medsaf, a medication marketplace serving African hospitals and pharmacies.

The podcast covers the following topics:

  • A comparison between Medsaf and other medication marketplaces
  • An overview of the current state of the Nigerian pharmaceutical sector
  • Addressing the issue of low-quality and counterfeit medicines in Africa and Medsaf’s approach to securing its supply chain
  • Insights on the biggest challenges facing the healthcare industry in Africa
  • Strategies for scaling up Medsaf’s business in Nigeria amidst regulatory hurdles and compliance requirements

Listen below:

Listen on Apple Podcasts
Listen on Spotify
Listen on Google Podcasts