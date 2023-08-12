Rebuilding trust with young leaders, igniting positive change

PARTNER CONTENT

As we mark the International Youth Day, we celebrate the dynamic spirit and unwavering commitment of young change-makers around the world. Their passion, innovation, and determination have the power to reshape our future. We delve into a captivating feature that unveils the remarkable insights of Koffi Assouan, a visionary leader dedicated to fostering positive social change and empowering youth. Through thought-provoking questions and inspiring responses, discover how Koffi envisions a world where youth engagement, inclusion, and empowerment are not just ideals, but thriving realities. From pioneering youth-friendly standards to nurturing the next generation of leaders, his journey is a testament to the boundless potential of youth to create lasting impact. Experience a tapestry of wisdom, innovation, and advocacy that ignites the spirit of transformation and leaves an indelible mark on the landscape of empowerment.

Koffi, your extensive background encompasses various sectors such as education, community development, and philanthropy. How have these diverse experiences shaped your approach to effecting positive change and empowerment?

Thank you for this question, as it gives me the chance to reflect on a journey that has been deeply transformative. Each sector I’ve ventured into has, in its own way, contributed to the mosaic of my approach to effecting positive change and empowerment. The core competencies and passions I’ve developed along the way have enriched my perspective and provided me with a multifaceted toolkit to make an impact.

Firstly, education has shown me that empowerment often begins with knowledge. It’s not just about offering information; it’s about creating an environment where individuals can critically analyse, question, and apply what they’ve learned. This realisation has guided my approach to community development, where I’ve seen firsthand that sustainable empowerment requires engaging the community itself in the decision-making process. It’s about valuing their wisdom, respecting their culture, and collaborating to develop solutions that resonate and endure.

Community development has taught me that empowerment isn’t a one-size-fits-all concept. It’s not just about providing resources from a position of privilege; it’s about being a true partner in transformation. I recall a poignant experience where I worked with a community of young women. While it might have been easy to propose interventions from my privileged standpoint, it was crucial to step into their shoes and truly understand their challenges. The landscape that seemed mundane to some was, for these young women, a source of danger and fear. Their empowerment journey was intertwined with something as fundamental as feeling safe and free in their own community.

This leads me to philanthropy, a realm where I’ve witnessed the immense power of strategic giving. But it’s not just about the resources; it’s about addressing the real needs that lie beneath the surface. Funding a landscaping project might not have been the conventional choice, but it encapsulated a fundamental requirement for positive change and empowerment. This experience reinforced the principle that the most effective solutions are often born from understanding the intricacies of a situation from every angle, especially the angle of those whose lives are directly impacted.

My diverse experiences have cultivated a holistic approach to effecting positive change and empowerment. It’s about recognising that change must be informed by the unique circumstances of each community, and empowerment extends beyond granting resources – it involves listening, collaborating, and above all, valuing the perspectives and lived experiences of those we seek to empower. My journey has shown me that my core competencies and passions are not siloed entities but threads woven into a tapestry of transformation, and it’s a journey I am honoured to continue.

You’ve worked with numerous young African entrepreneurs over the years. Can you identify a few particularly interesting and inspiring businesses and provide a brief overview of each?

Absolutely, I’m delighted to share some remarkable stories of young African entrepreneurs who have truly stood out in their commitment to creating positive change. While all the entrepreneurs I’ve encountered are impressive, I’d like to shed light on two individuals who have harnessed their passion and innovative spirit to drive meaningful impact.

Sobel Aziz Ngom, a co-founder and President of Consortium Jeunesse Senegal (CJS), embodies the essence of youth-centred innovation. Through CJS, Sobel and his team have pioneered a transformative approach to youth empowerment. Their association brings together a diverse range of young minds, from social innovators to decision-makers, united by a common goal: to foster dynamic public-private partnerships and programme. What’s truly remarkable is their reach – CJS has touched the lives of over two million youth, spanning across multiple regions in Senegal and extending their influence to neighbouring countries like Burkina Faso, Mali, and more. Sobel’s dedication to building platforms that empower the youth demonstrates his unwavering commitment to shaping a brighter future for the African continent.

Chineyenwa Okoro Onu, the co-founder and MD of Waste or Create Hub, embodies the spirit of creative problem-solving for environmental sustainability. Chineyenwa’s journey is a testament to the power of intentional innovation. Through her various endeavours, including Wyetey Group and Startup Africa Network, she has championed the development of entrepreneurs who are not only business-driven but also deeply committed to driving change for a more self-reliant Africa. Waste or Create Hub’s pioneering work in the green commerce space and their innovative CIRCULAR PLACE platform showcase Chineyenwa’s visionary thinking in action. Moreover, her leadership within Startup Africa Network has cultivated an ecosystem that empowers startups across the continent, creating a ripple effect of growth, innovation, and mutually beneficial dialogues.

These entrepreneurs remind us that impactful businesses extend beyond profit – they encompass values, vision, and a deep-rooted commitment to fostering sustainable solutions. Sobel Aziz Ngom and Chineyenwa Okoro Onu exemplify the spirit of African entrepreneurship at its finest, shaping the continent’s trajectory towards innovation, empowerment, and self-sufficiency. Their stories are not just inspiring; they serve as beacons of hope and proof that transformative change is not only possible but within the reach of determined young minds.

In my interactions with these remarkable individuals, I’ve witnessed firsthand the potency of the entrepreneurial spirit and its potential to reshape the African narrative. Their endeavours underscore the limitless possibilities that lie ahead for the next generation of African changemakers.

As an Honorary Anzisha Fellow, you’ve been recognised for your efforts in encouraging young Africans to explore and excel in entrepreneurship. Highlight three sectors that you believe hold special promise for young entrepreneurs in Africa. Explain why you are optimistic about these industries.

Certainly, being part of the Anzisha Fellowship has afforded me the privilege to witness the incredible potential young African entrepreneurs possess. Through my interactions, I’ve identified three sectors that I strongly believe offer a promising canvas for these enterprising minds to create a lasting impact.

1. Education and skills enhancement: The education landscape in Africa is ripe for disruption. Across the continent, there’s a growing demand for innovative solutions that bridge the gap between traditional education and real-world skills. Young entrepreneurs have the unique advantage of understanding their peers’ needs intimately. From coding academies in Kenya to vocational training platforms in Nigeria, we’re witnessing the rise of ventures that not only address the skills deficit but also adapt to the dynamic needs of industries. Countries like Ghana, with its focus on quality education, and South Africa, a hub of innovation, present fertile ground for educational startups to flourish.

2. Digital transformation: The digital realm is where Africa’s future is being shaped, and young entrepreneurs are at the forefront of this transformation. From fintech in Nigeria to e-commerce platforms in Egypt, the digital economy is rapidly evolving and creating new avenues for growth. African youth’s familiarity with mobile technology and their ability to innovate in the face of challenges positions them uniquely to navigate the complexities of this sector. I’m particularly optimistic about countries like Rwanda, with its strategic investment in ICT infrastructure, and Ethiopia, undergoing a digital renaissance, as hubs where young entrepreneurs can pioneer digital solutions that redefine industries.

3. Green economies and sustainability: Africa’s potential for sustainable development is unparalleled, and young entrepreneurs are harnessing this potential through green economies. The continent’s renewable energy resources, vast agriculture landscape, and biodiversity offer a canvas for innovation that addresses both economic and environmental challenges. Startups focusing on clean energy solutions in Morocco and agri-tech ventures in Kenya are paving the way for a more sustainable future. Countries like Uganda, with its emphasis on environmental conservation, and Senegal, promoting sustainable agriculture, present an ideal landscape for young entrepreneurs to drive meaningful change.

In these sectors, what excites me is the confluence of innovation, necessity, and youthful enthusiasm. Young entrepreneurs have a unique ability to challenge norms, reimagine industries, and craft solutions that are not only economically viable but also socially impactful. These sectors, coupled with the intrinsic drive of Africa’s youth, hold the promise of not only economic growth but also the transformation of lives and communities across the continent. It’s this potential that keeps me optimistic and steadfast in my commitment to fostering entrepreneurship among Africa’s young minds.

Entrepreneurs often mention a lack of financing as one of the most significant challenges to starting or growing a business in Africa. You’ve been at the forefront of fostering strategic collaborations. Can you provide young entrepreneurs with some tips on avenues they might explore to secure financing for their businesses?

Absolutely, securing financing is undeniably a pivotal challenge for young entrepreneurs, yet it’s one that can be navigated with strategic approaches. Having witnessed the transformative power of collaboration, I’m eager to share some insights that might help young entrepreneurs unlock the financial resources they need to bring their visions to life.

1. Strategic partnerships: Collaboration can transcend beyond ideas and ventures; it can extend to financial support. Seek out established organisations, corporations, or even government entities that align with your business’s mission and values. Strategic partnerships often offer not only funding but also access to networks, mentorship, and resources that can catalyse your growth journey.

2. Impact investors and angel networks: Africa is witnessing a rise in impact investors and angel networks dedicated to supporting socially conscious businesses. These investors are keen on funding enterprises that offer both financial returns and positive societal impact. Craft a compelling narrative that highlights how your business addresses a significant challenge in your community or sector, and align your pitch with the values of these impact-focused investors.

3. Venture capital and accelerators: Venture capital firms and accelerators have become prominent players in nurturing startups across Africa. Research and identify those that specialise in your industry or sector. They often provide not only funding but also mentorship, training, and exposure that can significantly enhance your business’s prospects.

4. Crowdfunding and community support: Leverage the power of the digital era by exploring crowdfunding platforms. Engage your network, share your business story, and offer unique incentives to attract support. Many successful ventures have kick-started their journeys through grassroots contributions from a community that believes in their vision.

5. Grants and competitions: Many organisations, both local and international, offer grants and entrepreneurship competitions to nurture innovation. These platforms can provide not only financial support but also valuable visibility and credibility to your business.

6. Bootstrapping and MVP approach: While seeking external financing is crucial, consider starting small and lean. Develop a Minimum Viable Product (MVP) that demonstrates your business’s potential and value proposition. This approach can attract initial customers and generate some revenue, which you can reinvest into further growth.

7. Local financial institutions: Don’t overlook traditional financial institutions like banks and microfinance institutions. They offer various loan products and financial services tailored to small businesses and startups.

8. Government programmes and grants: Many African governments offer programs and grants to support local entrepreneurship and economic growth. Research the opportunities available in your country and see how your business aligns with their objectives.

Remember, securing financing is a journey that requires patience, perseverance, and adaptability. Each business is unique, and the right funding avenue will depend on your business model, goals, and industry. By approaching financing with a strategic mindset, cultivating relationships, and being open to innovative approaches, you can navigate the financial landscape and bring your entrepreneurial dreams to fruition.

Can you point out some of the common mistakes you observe young entrepreneurs making as they build their businesses?

Witnessing the journeys of young entrepreneurs has afforded me insights into the challenges that often arise as they navigate the intricate landscape of business building. One recurring mistake I’ve observed, which is both concerning and understandable, is the tendency for young entrepreneurs to neglect their personal well-being as they immerse themselves in the pursuit of business success.

In the fervour to transform their visions into reality, it’s easy to overlook the vital balance between personal and professional life. I’ve seen instances where entrepreneurs, driven by their passion and ambition, pour their entire energy into their ventures to the point where personal matters take a backseat. This can range from physical health to nurturing relationships, all of which contribute significantly to an entrepreneur’s overall well-being.

What’s particularly fascinating is the societal expectation that entrepreneurs should be indefatigable, functioning like machines without acknowledging the toll it can take on their mental and emotional health. We’ve inadvertently normalised personal sacrifices as an inherent part of the entrepreneurial journey, often overlooking the critical importance of maintaining a harmonious balance between business aspirations and personal fulfilment.

The consequences of this oversight are significant. I’ve seen businesses falter and dreams fade because the entrepreneurs themselves became their own roadblocks. Ignoring personal issues can lead to stress, anxiety, and even depression, ultimately undermining the very creativity and resilience that drive success. The narrative of entrepreneurship must shift from one of perpetual sacrifice to one that advocates holistic well-being, acknowledging that an entrepreneur’s optimal self is a blend of both personal and professional facets.

In my interactions with these driven young minds, I’ve strived to emphasise the significance of self-care and a balanced approach. It’s not just about building a successful business; it’s about nurturing oneself as the foundation of that success. Recognising the importance of mental health, seeking support when needed, and deliberately carving out time for personal interests are all integral components of a sustainable entrepreneurial journey.

I urge young entrepreneurs to reflect on their own well-being and make conscious efforts to strike a balance between their business aspirations and personal lives. The entrepreneurial path is undoubtedly demanding, but it shouldn’t come at the cost of one’s health, relationships, and overall happiness. Building a thriving business begins with building a thriving self – a lesson I hope more aspiring entrepreneurs embrace as they embark on their transformative journeys.

Let’s discuss your current role as the Project Lead and Consultant for the Youth Friendly Standards initiative. How do you envision this pioneering project revolutionising global youth engagement and inclusion, and what inspired you to take on this particular endeavour?

Certainly, the Youth Friendly Standards initiative is a venture that resonates deeply with my commitment to fostering positive change through youth empowerment. This pioneering project has the potential to reshape the landscape of global youth engagement and inclusion in a truly transformative way.

At its core, the initiative addresses a critical gap that has often been overlooked – the need for comprehensive guidelines that extend beyond mere programming and strategies, and instead permeate all functional areas within organisations. While there are many resources catering to youth engagement in isolated contexts, the Youth Friendly Standards (YFS) takes a holistic approach by proposing a systems-based framework. This approach allows organisations to assess the relationship they share with young people across governance, programs, products, procurement, partnerships, and more.

I envision the YFS initiative as a catalyst for meaningful collaboration between organisations and young individuals. By providing a structured assessment tool, the initiative empowers organisations to create an environment where youth engagement is not an add-on but an integral and valued aspect of their operations. This shift is profound – it signifies a departure from the conventional engagement approach and marks the evolution toward a more inclusive, equitable, and sustainable model.

What truly inspired me to spearhead this endeavour was a convergence of factors. First and foremost, it was the promising practices I had the privilege to witness in the realm of youth engagement. The energy, creativity, and fresh perspectives that young people bring to the table are undeniable assets that organisations should harness to their fullest potential. This inspiration was fuelled by the question of how ecosystem players truly value the lived experiences of the youth they engage with – and how this value can be translated into real, impactful change.

Moreover, the concept of inclusivity lies at the heart of the project. I’m deeply moved by the idea of young people being treated fairly, with respect, and provided with equal opportunities. Inclusion, in its essence, means enabling youth to contribute fully and create long-term value for both themselves and the organisations they engage with. This resonates deeply with my core values and convictions, making the YFS initiative a natural extension of my commitment to youth empowerment.

It’s important to emphasise that this initiative does not impose a one-size-fits-all vision of youth engagement on organisations. Instead, it offers benchmarks within the youth-friendly framework, allowing organisations to develop their unique visions of youth engagement within the context of their overarching strategies.

In conclusion, the Youth Friendly Standards initiative represents an exciting and crucial leap forward in shaping a more inclusive and youth-centred world. By empowering organisations to integrate youth engagement into their very fabric, the initiative has the potential to not only revolutionise global youth inclusion but also create a legacy of meaningful, positive change that spans generations. This endeavour is a reflection of my unwavering belief in the power of youth and my enduring commitment to their transformative potential.

Looking ahead, what do you envision for the future of Africa’s youth leaders and the impact they can collectively make under your guidance and mentorship? How do you plan to continue shaping this landscape of empowerment?

As I gaze into the horizon of possibilities, I am filled with an unwavering optimism about the future of Africa’s youth leaders and the transformative impact they can collectively achieve. Under my guidance and mentorship, my foremost vision is to nurture a generation of leaders who surpass even my own efforts, becoming mentors and beacons of empowerment for the generations to come.

The beauty of mentorship lies in its inherent trajectory – it’s a constant reminder that youth leaders of today will not remain young forever. They are poised to evolve into seasoned individuals with the knowledge, experience, and insights to guide others. The impact they can collectively make is a tapestry woven with threads of innovation, passion, and a deep understanding of the unique challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.

My vision is for them to internalise the customised experiences they receive under my mentorship and utilise these insights to shape their paths, craft their narratives, and catalyse positive change in their spheres of influence. What excites me most is when I hear them passionately passing on the torch of empowerment, but doing so with their unique twists and interpretations. This signifies a cycle of empowerment perpetuating itself in a way that evolves, adapts, and remains relevant to the ever-changing landscapes they’ll navigate.

As for my continued role in shaping this landscape of empowerment, I see myself as a catalyst and enabler. My role evolves from a direct mentor to a facilitator who connects, guides, and amplifies the efforts of these young leaders. I envision building networks, platforms, and ecosystems that create spaces for cross-pollination of ideas, collaboration, and the sharing of experiences. This interconnected web of empowered youth leaders will be a testament to the cumulative impact we can achieve when we unite our aspirations and actions.

In the journey ahead, my commitment extends beyond individual successes to the creation of a thriving ecosystem where young leaders uplift and empower each other. I believe in leading by example, continuing to engage with young minds, and continuously evolving my own understanding of their unique aspirations, challenges, and dynamics. This ongoing dialogue ensures that my mentorship remains relevant, resonant, and effective in propelling them towards their own versions of success.

Finally, Koffi, your journey is undoubtedly an inspiration to many aspiring change-makers. What advice would you give to individuals who aspire to follow a similar path of fostering positive social change, building bridges, and leaving a lasting impact on their communities?

To all those aspiring change-makers who are fuelled by the desire to foster positive social change, build bridges, and leave a lasting impact on their communities, I offer a simple yet profound piece of advice: Be driven by “How” purpose-driven questions.

The journey of effecting change and leaving an indelible mark starts with curiosity and a commitment to continuous learning. Instead of fixating solely on the “what” or the end goal, shift your focus to “how” you can make a tangible difference. This approach turns every challenge into an opportunity for constructive exploration. It invites curiosity, ignites innovation, and propels you on a journey of discovery.

Embrace the “how” questions that propel you forward: How can I better understand the complexities of the challenge? How can I collaborate with diverse perspectives to build bridges and synergies? How can I continuously learn and evolve my strategies? How can I refine my solutions based on feedback and experience?

This approach aligns perfectly with the ethos of lifelong learning. Be open to learning from others, from your experiences, from challenges, and even from failures. Each interaction, setback, and success adds nuances to your understanding of the issues at hand and the solutions that can make a genuine impact.

Adopting a mindset of “how” not only fosters humility but also turns every situation into a constructive challenge. It fuels your curiosity, encourages you to admit your ignorance, and drives you to seek answers that drive change.

What’s essential to recognise is that fostering positive social change, building bridges, and leaving a lasting impact is not solely about you. It’s about a collective journey, a collaborative effort that transcends individual ambitions. It’s about understanding that true impact is deeply rooted in empathy, collaboration, and a relentless pursuit of understanding the “how” behind transformation.

In conclusion, as you embark on your path of change-making, remember that the journey is as vital as the destination. Embrace the “how” questions with enthusiasm, be open to learning, and approach every challenge as an opportunity to constructively evolve. It’s a journey that transcends your individuality and becomes a part of a broader tapestry of positive change, building bridges, and leaving an enduring legacy for your communities and beyond.