Investor shares his playbook after a 29x exit in Africa

Learn how Kenyan entrepreneurs Leonard and Emily Mcharo achieved financial freedom by their forties, in our new book How we made it in Africa II. The paperback and ebook versions are available here.

Ibrahim Sagna spent more than two decades in finance, including at the African Export-Import Bank and the Africa Finance Corporation, before co-founding Silverbacks Holdings, a firm that invests in technology, entertainment, sport and the creative industries. How we made it in Africa editor-in-chief Jaco Maritz spoke to Sagna about the firm’s origins and how it picks its investments.

Topics discussed during the interview include: