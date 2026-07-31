How we made it in Africa

How we made it in Africa

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Investor shares his playbook after a 29x exit in Africa

Ibrahim Sagna, executive chairman of Silverbacks Holdings, discusses the firm's origins and how it picks its investments.
How we made it in Africa
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Learn how Kenyan entrepreneurs Leonard and Emily Mcharo achieved financial freedom by their forties, in our new book How we made it in Africa II. The paperback and ebook versions are available here.

Ibrahim Sagna spent more than two decades in finance, including at the African Export-Import Bank and the Africa Finance Corporation, before co-founding Silverbacks Holdings, a firm that invests in technology, entertainment, sport and the creative industries. How we made it in Africa editor-in-chief Jaco Maritz spoke to Sagna about the firm’s origins and how it picks its investments.

Topics discussed during the interview include:

  • The backstory to the founding of Silverbacks

  • Why it doesn’t directly invest in early-stage companies

  • What it looks for in an investment

  • How it decides when to exit

  • Why Sagna hosts his own podcast

  • Whether ordinary people should invest in startups

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