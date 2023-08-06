Linking the African diaspora to investment opportunities back home with Gerrad Olisa-Ashar
In Episode #81 of the Unlocking Africa podcast, Terser Adamu talks to Gerrad Olisa-Ashar, co-founder of Diaspora Investment Partners Africa, a networking platform connecting private investors to entrepreneurs in Africa.
The podcast covers the following topics:
- Facilitating the connection between private investors in the diaspora and entrepreneurs in Africa
- The challenges Africans in the diaspora encounter when attempting to invest back home
- Navigating the distinct cultural and regulatory landscapes across various African countries
- And much more!
