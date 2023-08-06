Linking the African diaspora to investment opportunities back home with Gerrad Olisa-Ashar

Published by Terser Adamu on 6 August 2023

In Episode #81 of the Unlocking Africa podcast, Terser Adamu talks to Gerrad Olisa-Ashar, co-founder of Diaspora Investment Partners Africa, a networking platform connecting private investors to entrepreneurs in Africa.

The podcast covers the following topics:

Facilitating the connection between private investors in the diaspora and entrepreneurs in Africa

The challenges Africans in the diaspora encounter when attempting to invest back home

Navigating the distinct cultural and regulatory landscapes across various African countries

And much more!

Listen below:

Listen on Apple Podcasts

Listen on Spotify

Listen on Google Podcasts