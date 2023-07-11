Linking African graduates to global job opportunities with Samuel Brooksworth
In Episode #78 of the Unlocking Africa podcast, Terser Adamu talks to Samuel Brooksworth, the founder and CEO of Remoteli, a UK-based on-demand staffing organisation that utilises technology to connect global companies with skilled graduates in Africa. This firm assists businesses worldwide in expanding their teams with ambitious African talent.
The podcast covers the following topics:
- The mission of Remoteli and how it differs from traditional staffing organisations
- The biggest challenges so far in setting up and scaling Remoteli
- Is Africa becoming a preferred offshoring destination for companies, similar to the past trend with India?
Listen below:
