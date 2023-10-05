Investing in US-listed stocks from Nigeria with Richmond Bassey
In Episode #90 of the Unlocking Africa podcast, Terser Adamu talks to Richmond Bassey, who is the CEO and founder of Nigeria-based Bamboo, an investment platform that allows its users to invest in US-listed stocks.
The podcast covers the following topics:
- The way Bamboo assists Africans in building long-term wealth by investing in US stocks.
- The challenges encountered during the initial stages of creating the platform and introducing US capital markets to Africans.
- Insights from the experience when the Central Bank of Nigeria froze Bamboo’s bank accounts in 2021.
- An overview of Bamboo’s strategy in developing both B2B and B2C sales channels, and the advantages this brings despite its complexity.
- And much more!
Listen below:
Listen on Apple Podcasts
Listen on Spotify
Listen on Google Podcasts