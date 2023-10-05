Investing in US-listed stocks from Nigeria with Richmond Bassey

Click to print (Opens in new window)

In Episode #90 of the Unlocking Africa podcast, Terser Adamu talks to Richmond Bassey, who is the CEO and founder of Nigeria-based Bamboo, an investment platform that allows its users to invest in US-listed stocks.

The podcast covers the following topics:

The way Bamboo assists Africans in building long-term wealth by investing in US stocks.

The challenges encountered during the initial stages of creating the platform and introducing US capital markets to Africans.

Insights from the experience when the Central Bank of Nigeria froze Bamboo’s bank accounts in 2021.

An overview of Bamboo’s strategy in developing both B2B and B2C sales channels, and the advantages this brings despite its complexity.

And much more!

