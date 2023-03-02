Investing in Africa’s most promising startups with Emmanuel Adegboye

Click to print (Opens in new window)

In Episode #58 of the Unlocking Africa podcast, Terser Adamu speaks with Emmanuel Adegboye, the head of Madica, an Africa-focused pre-seed investment programme. Madica, which is affiliated with Flourish Ventures, focuses on empowering entrepreneurs through funding and mentorship.

The podcast covers the following topics:

The need to democratise access to world-class company-building support in Africa

Why startup funding in Africa is mostly concentrated in the big four markets (Nigeria, Egypt, Kenya, and South Africa) and some key players in the space

Some of the promising entrepreneurs Emmanuel Adegboye has discovered

And much more!

Listen below:

Listen on Apple Podcasts

Listen on Spotify

Listen on Google Podcasts