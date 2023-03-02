Investing in Africa’s most promising startups with Emmanuel Adegboye
In Episode #58 of the Unlocking Africa podcast, Terser Adamu speaks with Emmanuel Adegboye, the head of Madica, an Africa-focused pre-seed investment programme. Madica, which is affiliated with Flourish Ventures, focuses on empowering entrepreneurs through funding and mentorship.
The podcast covers the following topics:
- The need to democratise access to world-class company-building support in Africa
- Why startup funding in Africa is mostly concentrated in the big four markets (Nigeria, Egypt, Kenya, and South Africa) and some key players in the space
- Some of the promising entrepreneurs Emmanuel Adegboye has discovered
- And much more!
