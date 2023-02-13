How to make it in Africa’s business media industry with Jaco Maritz

In Episode #57 of the Unlocking Africa podcast, Terser Adamu talks to Jaco Maritz, founder and editor-in-chief of How we made it in Africa, an online business publication focusing on African Business Growth Stories, Ideas and Trends.

The discussion touches on the following topics:

  • The story behind the creation of How we made it in Africa
  • The challenges of running a media business in Africa
  • The motivation for publishing HOW WE MADE IT IN AFRICA: THE BOOK in addition to the online platform
  • Lessons learned from doing business in Africa

Listen below:

Listen on Apple Podcasts
Listen on Spotify
Listen on Google Podcasts