How to make it in Africa’s business media industry with Jaco Maritz

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

In Episode #57 of the Unlocking Africa podcast, Terser Adamu talks to Jaco Maritz, founder and editor-in-chief of How we made it in Africa, an online business publication focusing on African Business Growth Stories, Ideas and Trends.

The discussion touches on the following topics:

The story behind the creation of How we made it in Africa

The challenges of running a media business in Africa

The motivation for publishing HOW WE MADE IT IN AFRICA: THE BOOK in addition to the online platform

Lessons learned from doing business in Africa

Listen below:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display:inline-block;width:0px;overflow:hidden;line-height:0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display:inline-block;width:0px;overflow:hidden;line-height:0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display:inline-block;width:0px;overflow:hidden;line-height:0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display:inline-block;width:0px;overflow:hidden;line-height:0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display:inline-block;width:0px;overflow:hidden;line-height:0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display:inline-block;width:0px;overflow:hidden;line-height:0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display:inline-block;width:0px;overflow:hidden;line-height:0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display:inline-block;width:0px;overflow:hidden;line-height:0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display:inline-block;width:0px;overflow:hidden;line-height:0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Listen on Apple Podcasts

Listen on Spotify

Listen on Google Podcasts