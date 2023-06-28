How five African women in the diaspora are shaping their respective industries

In Episode #76 of the Unlocking Africa podcast, Terser Adamu talks to a group of five accomplished African women who have made significant strides in their respective fields and industries while living in the diaspora.

The podcast covers the following topics:

  • Do you need to be in Africa to unlock Africa’s potential?
  • Examples of Africans in the diaspora who have contributed to bolstering the continent’s influence beyond its borders
  • Ways for Africans in the diaspora to leverage their networks and connections to shape global narratives surrounding Africa

Listen below:

