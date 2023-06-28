How five African women in the diaspora are shaping their respective industries

Click to print (Opens in new window)

In Episode #76 of the Unlocking Africa podcast, Terser Adamu talks to a group of five accomplished African women who have made significant strides in their respective fields and industries while living in the diaspora.

The podcast covers the following topics:

Do you need to be in Africa to unlock Africa’s potential?

Examples of Africans in the diaspora who have contributed to bolstering the continent’s influence beyond its borders

Ways for Africans in the diaspora to leverage their networks and connections to shape global narratives surrounding Africa

Listen below:

Listen on Apple Podcasts

Listen on Spotify

Listen on Google Podcasts