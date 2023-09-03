Ghana: Spotting a gap in the banking industry with Tarek Mouganie

Click to print (Opens in new window)

In Episode #85 of the Unlocking Africa podcast, Terser Adamu talks to Tarek Mouganie, the founder of Affinity, a digitally-driven financial institution that provides banking products to the underserved and unbanked in Ghana.

The podcast covers the following topics:

An overview of the money-related services provided by Affinity for unbanked and underserved customers.

Affinity’s approach to ensuring the accessibility and affordability of its financial services for individuals and businesses.

Challenges faced by Affinity in the sub-Saharan African market.

Key considerations for elevating banking standards in Africa, especially in underserved areas.

And much more!

Listen below:

