Ghana: Spotting a gap in the banking industry with Tarek Mouganie

In Episode #85 of the Unlocking Africa podcast, Terser Adamu talks to Tarek Mouganie, the founder of Affinity, a digitally-driven financial institution that provides banking products to the underserved and unbanked in Ghana.

The podcast covers the following topics:

  • An overview of the money-related services provided by Affinity for unbanked and underserved customers.
  • Affinity’s approach to ensuring the accessibility and affordability of its financial services for individuals and businesses.
  • Challenges faced by Affinity in the sub-Saharan African market.
  • Key considerations for elevating banking standards in Africa, especially in underserved areas.
  • And much more!

Listen below:

Listen on Apple Podcasts
Listen on Spotify
Listen on Google Podcasts