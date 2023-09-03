Ghana: Spotting a gap in the banking industry with Tarek Mouganie
In Episode #85 of the Unlocking Africa podcast, Terser Adamu talks to Tarek Mouganie, the founder of Affinity, a digitally-driven financial institution that provides banking products to the underserved and unbanked in Ghana.
The podcast covers the following topics:
- An overview of the money-related services provided by Affinity for unbanked and underserved customers.
- Affinity’s approach to ensuring the accessibility and affordability of its financial services for individuals and businesses.
- Challenges faced by Affinity in the sub-Saharan African market.
- Key considerations for elevating banking standards in Africa, especially in underserved areas.
- And much more!
