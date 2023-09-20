Fixing Africa’s broken medicine supply chain with Samuel Okwuada

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

In Episode #88 of the Unlocking Africa podcast, Terser Adamu talks to Samuel Okwuada, the CEO and co-founder of Remedial Health, which is building a tech-enabled, pharmacy-centred healthcare network across the continent. The company establishes a direct supply chain from manufacturers to pharmacies for medical and non-medical essentials, thereby cutting out unnecessary intermediaries. It also offers financing and inventory management solutions to pharmacies.

The podcast covers the following topics:

How the founder’s UK experience shaped the start and growth of Remedial Health.

What sets Remedial Health apart from other pharmaceutical marketplaces in Africa.

Strategies Remedial Health employs to address market fragmentation and improve supply chain visibility for manufacturers.

The role of technology in Remedial Health’s business.

And much more!

