Fixing Africa’s broken medicine supply chain with Samuel Okwuada
In Episode #88 of the Unlocking Africa podcast, Terser Adamu talks to Samuel Okwuada, the CEO and co-founder of Remedial Health, which is building a tech-enabled, pharmacy-centred healthcare network across the continent. The company establishes a direct supply chain from manufacturers to pharmacies for medical and non-medical essentials, thereby cutting out unnecessary intermediaries. It also offers financing and inventory management solutions to pharmacies.
The podcast covers the following topics:
- How the founder’s UK experience shaped the start and growth of Remedial Health.
- What sets Remedial Health apart from other pharmaceutical marketplaces in Africa.
- Strategies Remedial Health employs to address market fragmentation and improve supply chain visibility for manufacturers.
- The role of technology in Remedial Health’s business.
- And much more!
