Financing climate-friendly equipment for SMEs in Africa with Mélanie Keïta

In Episode #72 of the Unlocking Africa podcast, Terser Adamu talks to Mélanie Keïta, co-founder and CEO of Melanin Kapital. Her business focuses on financing climate-friendly equipment for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). This includes funding for electric transportation, renewable energy, waste management facilities, and green cooking equipment. The aim is to help these SMEs scale while reducing their overall carbon footprint.

The podcast covers the following topics:

The biggest challenges that African SMEs face when it comes to accessing green equipment and financing for sustainable projects.

Hurdles faced in setting up the fund.

How Melanin Kapital leverages carbon credits and climate financing to help SMEs access the funding they need.

Listen below:

Listen on Apple Podcasts

Listen on Spotify

Listen on Google Podcasts