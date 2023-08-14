Cross-border food trade in Africa with Daniel Njiwa

Click to print (Opens in new window)

In Episode #83 of the Unlocking Africa podcast, Terser Adamu talks to Daniel Njiwa, who is the head of regional food trade at the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA).

The podcast covers the following topics:

Major barriers to regional food trade in Africa

The significance of collaboration among African nations for enhanced regional food trade

How SMEs play a role in food security and agricultural advancement in Africa

Necessary policy shifts to encourage trade across African borders

Insights from severe food security challenges due to the Covid pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine crisis

And much more!

Listen below:

