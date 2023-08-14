Cross-border food trade in Africa with Daniel Njiwa

In Episode #83 of the Unlocking Africa podcast, Terser Adamu talks to Daniel Njiwa, who is the head of regional food trade at the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA).

The podcast covers the following topics:

  • Major barriers to regional food trade in Africa
  • The significance of collaboration among African nations for enhanced regional food trade
  • How SMEs play a role in food security and agricultural advancement in Africa
  • Necessary policy shifts to encourage trade across African borders
  • Insights from severe food security challenges due to the Covid pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine crisis
  • And much more!

