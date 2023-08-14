Cross-border food trade in Africa with Daniel Njiwa
In Episode #83 of the Unlocking Africa podcast, Terser Adamu talks to Daniel Njiwa, who is the head of regional food trade at the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA).
The podcast covers the following topics:
- Major barriers to regional food trade in Africa
- The significance of collaboration among African nations for enhanced regional food trade
- How SMEs play a role in food security and agricultural advancement in Africa
- Necessary policy shifts to encourage trade across African borders
- Insights from severe food security challenges due to the Covid pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine crisis
- And much more!
