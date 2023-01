In Episode #54 of the Unlocking Africa podcast, Terser Adamu talks to Andrew Nevin, a partner and chief economist at PwC West Africa, about how the upcoming election will affect Nigeria’s economic outlook, what steps must be taken to ensure the country’s enormous potential is realised, and how to grow the economy by utilising “Nigerian brain exports”. Listen below.

