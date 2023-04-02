Building an Africa-focused public relations agency with Jessica Hope

In Episode #63 of the Unlocking Africa podcast, Terser Adamu talks to Jessica Hope, who is the founder and CEO of Wimbart, a boutique public relations company focused on serving the tech startup industry in Africa.

The podcast covers the following topics:

  • The evolution of PR and communications in Africa
  • Assessing the current state of PR and communications in Africa
  • Exploring the connection between positive PR and communications, and investment flows into Africa or specific companies
  • Strategies for pitching African stories to non-African journalists

Listen below:

Listen on Apple Podcasts
Listen on Spotify
Listen on Google Podcasts