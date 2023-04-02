Building an Africa-focused public relations agency with Jessica Hope
In Episode #63 of the Unlocking Africa podcast, Terser Adamu talks to Jessica Hope, who is the founder and CEO of Wimbart, a boutique public relations company focused on serving the tech startup industry in Africa.
The podcast covers the following topics:
- The evolution of PR and communications in Africa
- Assessing the current state of PR and communications in Africa
- Exploring the connection between positive PR and communications, and investment flows into Africa or specific companies
- Strategies for pitching African stories to non-African journalists
Listen below:
