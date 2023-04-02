Building an Africa-focused public relations agency with Jessica Hope

Click to print (Opens in new window)

In Episode #63 of the Unlocking Africa podcast, Terser Adamu talks to Jessica Hope, who is the founder and CEO of Wimbart, a boutique public relations company focused on serving the tech startup industry in Africa.

The podcast covers the following topics:

The evolution of PR and communications in Africa

Assessing the current state of PR and communications in Africa

Exploring the connection between positive PR and communications, and investment flows into Africa or specific companies

Strategies for pitching African stories to non-African journalists

Listen below:

Listen on Apple Podcasts

Listen on Spotify

Listen on Google Podcasts