Building Africa’s creative industries with Yemisi Mokuolu

In Episode #84 of the Unlocking Africa podcast, Terser Adamu talks to Yemisi Mokuolu, an independent producer and creative industries business consultant. She is also the founder and CEO of Hatch Ideas, which develops and promotes African arts and artists.

The podcast covers the following topics:

You started this journey when Africa’s creative and cultural industries weren’t really getting much attention. What did you see then that other people were missing?

You recently co-authored a book chapter titled “Finance for creative and cultural industries in Africa”. Share some of the insights from this publication.

In your opinion, what are some of the key challenges faced by Africa’s creative industries, and how can they be overcome?

And much more!

Listen below:

Listen on Apple Podcasts

Listen on Spotify

Listen on Google Podcasts