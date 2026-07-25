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The business opportunities in helping Africans land higher-paying jobs abroad
The Africa Jobs Fund backs companies that can raise incomes for Africans, focusing on international labour mobility and export manufacturing. We speak…
Jul 25
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How we made it in Africa
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Nigeria: How this snack food company won over informal shopkeepers
In Nigeria, informal retail channels account for 90% of consumer goods sales. Discover how cookie company Fastizers persuaded these vendors to stock its…
Jul 20
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How we made it in Africa
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Is this crop Nigeria’s next big agribusiness opportunity?
Fonio – a gluten-free grain with many nutritional benefits – has been cultivated as a subsistence crop in West Africa for thousands of years.
Jul 15
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How we made it in Africa
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Nigerian creates business exporting avocados and chillies from Rwanda to European supermarkets
Africa's agricultural potential is widely recognised. But how easy is it really to build an export business around it?
Jul 13
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How we made it in Africa
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How we made it in Africa II recognised at 2026 BCA African Business Book of the Year Award
The book was praised for its accessibility and its relevance to SMEs and entrepreneurs.
Jul 7
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How we made it in Africa
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Ghana: From side hustle to 16 stores – a retail entrepreneur’s story
Charles Antwi-Boahen is the founder of Kab-Fam, an electronics and home appliance retailer that has grown from humble beginnings to a 16-store chain…
Jul 3
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How we made it in Africa
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The new face of African entrepreneurship
Across cities such as Lagos, Nairobi, Kigali, Accra, Cairo, and Cape Town, entrepreneurs are not waiting for perfect conditions. They are building in…
Jul 2
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How we made it in Africa
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June 2026
How this Africa-focused investor manages his own money
From US value stocks to Swiss francs, Adenia Partners' Alexis Caude reveals the strategy behind his personal portfolio.
Jun 29
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How we made it in Africa
Africa joins the global school chess circuit with first WSTC qualifier
From July 6 to 11, Stellenbosch University, near Cape Town, will host the African Continental Stage of the FIDE ISCF World Schools Team Championship.
Jun 27
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How we made it in Africa
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Doing business in Somalia: unpacking the realities on the ground
Investor discusses the operating environment and some of the region’s untapped business opportunities.
Jun 22
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How we made it in Africa
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Investor bullish on education in West Africa
“Families will do anything to ensure that their children get a high-quality education," says Danladi Verheijen, co-founder of Verod Capital Management.
Jun 19
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How we made it in Africa
Africa’s Business Heroes Unveils 2026 Top 100 Entrepreneurs
Expanded cohort reflects the scale, diversity, maturity, and economic impact of African entrepreneurship.
Jun 12
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