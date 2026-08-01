Learn how Kenyan entrepreneurs Leonard and Emily Mcharo achieved financial freedom by their forties in our new book How we made it in Africa II. The paperback and ebook versions are available here.

Five entrepreneurs tapping into Africa's agribusiness potential, from farming chickens in Rwanda and growing moringa in Uganda to exporting dried hibiscus flowers from Nigeria.

1. Nigerian creates business exporting avocados and chillies from Rwanda to European supermarkets

Nigerian-born Seun Rasheed was working for oil giant Shell in Qatar when a holiday to Rwanda set him on a different path. Seven years later, his company SOUK Farms supplies Rwandan-grown avocados, chillies and beans to supermarkets in Europe and the Middle East. Read more

2. Tearing up the business plan to build Rwanda’s largest chicken farm

When Shumei Lam first visited Rwanda in 2011, chicken was considered a luxury that most Rwandans could only afford on special occasions. Read more

3. Building an agribusiness venture in Africa – The tough road to success

Teddy Ruge runs a moringa-growing and processing business in Uganda – but his journey has been anything but smooth, navigating halted contracts, geopolitical fallout, and other unexpected challenges. Read more

4. Malawi: Entrepreneur unlocks agribusiness opportunities

Ziweto Enterprises started with a chain of agrovet stores – essentially pharmacies for livestock – and has since expanded into animal feed production, with plans to enter the poultry sector. Read more

5. Businessman turns Nigerian superfood into a global export business

Timi Oke is the co-founder and CEO of AgroEknor, a company exporting dried hibiscus flowers grown in Nigeria to global markets. Read more