How we made it in Africa II: Real stories of entrepreneurs turning opportunity into profit, the latest book by Jaco Maritz, has been recognised at the 2026 BCA African Business Book of the Year Award, taking the second runner-up prize at a ceremony held at the Institute of Directors in London on Friday, 3 July 2026.

The book is available here

The book was praised for its accessibility, its relevance to SMEs and entrepreneurs, and its broad representation of African business success stories – many of them lesser known – that highlight the realities of building businesses on the continent.

Now in its fourth year, the BCA African Business Book of the Year celebrates the most compelling business writing that examines and shapes Africa’s economic imagination, from leadership memoirs and sectoral deep-dives to bold analyses of the continent’s future.

How we made it in Africa II , by Jaco Maritz, was recognised as second runner-up for its relevance to SMEs and entrepreneurs.

The Kay Whiteman Memorial Lecture, held alongside the award ceremony, was delivered by Arunma Oteh OON, Nigerian-British economist, Chair of the Royal African Society and former Director General of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Nigeria and Vice President and Treasurer of the World Bank.

Her lecture focused on the African opportunity and how Africa holds a disproportionate share of the solutions to the world. In her words: “There is no version of a sustainable future that does not run through Africa.”

The 2026 BCA African Business Book of the Year Award was held at the Institute of Directors in London.

This year’s award was supported by the Africa Finance Corporation (AFC), Africa’s leading infrastructure solutions provider, and was judged by a panel made up of respected African business and thought leaders, alongside top media executives: Arnold Ekpe, Chairperson of BCA, and chair of the Judging Committee; Chris Ogbechie, former Dean of Lagos Business School; Terhas Berhe, Managing Director and Founder of Brand Communications; Omar Ben Yedder, Publisher of African Business and New African magazines; Moky Makura, CEO of Africa No Filter; and Anver Versi, Editor of New African and African Banker magazines.

Commenting on the significance of the awards, Arnold Ekpe said: “At a time when Africa’s role in the global economy is changing rapidly, serious and informed writing on business has never been more important. The Africa Business Book Awards exist to champion excellence in this field, to elevate African perspectives, and to ensure that the achievements, opportunities, and challenges of African enterprise receive the attention they deserve.”

Speaking at the event, Samaila Zubairu, President and CEO of AFC noted: “These awards matter because we want to celebrate authors who do more than document history. We want to celebrate authors who document what Africans have built because nothing builds conviction like evidence of execution … Books that capture those stories do more than preserve history, they build confidence.”