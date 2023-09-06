An African food empire in the UK, with Nigerian-born Olusegun Akande
In Episode #86 of the Unlocking Africa podcast, Terser Adamu talks to Nigerian-born Olusegun Akande, who is the co-founder of Samis Online African Foods, a UK-based store specialising in African groceries. The company sources a substantial volume of its fresh food produce from Nigeria.
The podcast covers the following topics:
- Difficulties faced in forming relationships with African farmers and suppliers to ensure quality and quantity.
- The impact of recent changes in Nigeria, including the removal of the fuel subsidy, on operations.
- Ensuring product accessibility and affordability during challenging times.
- The process of sourcing and selecting products sold on the platform.
- And much more!
Listen below:
Listen on Apple Podcasts
Listen on Spotify
Listen on Google Podcasts