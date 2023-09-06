An African food empire in the UK, with Nigerian-born Olusegun Akande

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

In Episode #86 of the Unlocking Africa podcast, Terser Adamu talks to Nigerian-born Olusegun Akande, who is the co-founder of Samis Online African Foods, a UK-based store specialising in African groceries. The company sources a substantial volume of its fresh food produce from Nigeria.

The podcast covers the following topics:

Difficulties faced in forming relationships with African farmers and suppliers to ensure quality and quantity.

The impact of recent changes in Nigeria, including the removal of the fuel subsidy, on operations.

Ensuring product accessibility and affordability during challenging times.

The process of sourcing and selecting products sold on the platform.

And much more!

Listen below:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display:inline-block;width:0px;overflow:hidden;line-height:0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Listen on Apple Podcasts

Listen on Spotify

Listen on Google Podcasts