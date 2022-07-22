Africa’s most powerful passports revealed in new ranking

The Henley Passport Index is a ranking of the globe’s passports according to the number of destinations their holders can access without a prior visa. The index includes 199 passports and 227 travel destinations.

“Each passport is scored on the total number of destinations that the holder can access visa-free. For each travel destination, if no visa is required, then a score of 1 is allocated for that passport. This also applies if passport holders can obtain a visa on arrival, a visitor’s permit, or an electronic travel authority (ETA) upon entry. Where a visa is required, or where a passport holder must apply for a government-approved electronic visa (e-visa) before departure, a score of 0 is assigned. The same applies if they need pre-departure approval for a visa on arrival,” explains Henley & Partners, a residence and citizenship advisory firm that compiles the index.

Overall Japan has the world’s most powerful passport, with visa-free access to 193 countries, followed by Singapore and South Korea. Afghanistan has the weakest passport; holders can only visit 27 countries without obtaining a visa. The majority of African countries fall in the bottom-half of the list.

How we made it in Africa distilled the latest Q3 2022 Henley Passport Index to reveal how African countries stack up in terms of passport strength.

1. Seychelles

Global ranking: 28

Visa-free score: 153

2. Mauritius

Global ranking: 33

Visa-free score: 146

3. South Africa

Global ranking: 55

Visa-free score: 105

4. Botswana

Global ranking: 65

Visa-free score: 87

5. Namibia

Global ranking: 70

Visa-free score: 79

6. Lesotho

Global ranking: 72

Visa-free score: 77

7. eSwatini

Global ranking: 74

Visa-free score: 75

8. Malawi

Global ranking: 75

Visa-free score: 74

9. Kenya, Tanzania, Zambia

Global ranking: 76

Visa-free score: 72

10. Tunisia

Global ranking: 77

Visa-free score: 71

11. The Gambia

Global ranking: 79

Visa-free score: 69

12. Cape Verde, Uganda

Global ranking: 80

Visa-free score: 67

13. Zimbabwe

Global ranking: 81

Visa-free score: 66

14. Ghana, Morocco

Global ranking: 82

Visa-free score: 65

15. Sierra Leone

Global ranking: 83

Visa-free score: 64

16. Mozambique

Global ranking: 84

Visa-free score: 63

17. Benin

Global ranking: 85

Visa-free score: 62

18. Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principe

Global ranking: 86

Visa-free score: 61

19. Mauritania

Global ranking: 87

Visa-free score: 60

20. Burkina Faso

Global ranking: 88

Visa-free score: 59

21. Gabon

Global ranking: 89

Visa-free score: 58

22. Côte d’Ivoire, Senegal

Global ranking: 90

Visa-free score: 57

23. Equatorial Guinea, Madagascar

Global ranking: 91

Visa-free score: 56

24. Guinea, Mali, Togo

Global ranking: 92

Visa-free score: 55

25. Chad, Comoro Islands, Niger

Global ranking: 93

Visa-free score: 54

26. Algeria, Central African Republic, Egypt, Guinea-Bissau

Global ranking: 94

Visa-free score: 53

27. Angola, Burundi, Cameroon

Global ranking: 95

Visa-free score: 51

28. Liberia

Global ranking: 96

Visa-free score: 50

29. Republic of Congo

Global ranking: 97

Visa-free score: 49

30. Djibouti

Global ranking: 98

Visa-free score: 48

31. Ethiopia, Nigeria

Global ranking: 100

Visa-free score: 46

32. Eritrea, South Sudan

Global ranking: 101

Visa-free score: 44

33. Democratic Republic of Congo, Sudan

Global ranking: 103

Visa-free score: 42

34. Libya

Global ranking: 104

Visa-free score: 41

35. Somalia

Global ranking: 107

Visa-free score: 35