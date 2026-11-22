After several years at McKinsey in South Africa and Nigeria, American-born Brooks Washington set out to build something of his own.

In 2013, aged 28, he founded Roha Group, an investment firm that builds businesses from scratch rather than investing in existing companies.

Roha’s first venture was Juniper Glass, a bottle manufacturer in Ethiopia. At the time, the government had just privatised several state-owned breweries, selling its stakes to global brewers such as Heineken and Diageo. The brewing industry was taking off, yet almost all bottles used for beer and soft drinks were imported.

“Ethiopia was importing 150 million empty bottles a year, and so I thought, ‘Okay, this is something we can do something about,’” Washington explains.

He started work on the project at the end of 2013, funding the early feasibility work with his own savings and money from friends and family. Lacking industry experience, he recruited a retired glass executive as an adviser. He also brought in a German engineering firm capable of building the plant, and together they developed the project. He secured an option on land in Debre Birhan, about 130km from the capital, Addis Ababa, and obtained letters of intent to purchase from prospective customers. With these pieces in place, he approached a family office in the US, which provided a few million dollars to get the project off the ground.

In the early stages of the venture, he says, he often couldn’t pay himself a salary. When he could, it was 15-20% of what he had earned at McKinsey. “It was a hustle,” he notes.

After many twists and turns, Consol, the South African glass manufacturer since acquired by Ardagh Group, invested in the project at the end of 2016. Consol completed construction and took over running the business, and the factory opened in 2019. Roha Group later sold its remaining stake to Consol.

Watch/read our full interview with Brooks Washington: From beer bottles in Ethiopia to data centres – The American entrepreneur who goes big in Africa