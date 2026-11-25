Mike Mompi

One of the lessons Mike Mompi, co-founder and managing partner of Enza Capital, has learnt as a venture capital investor in Africa is that building a pan-African business is harder than it looks. “There are many operators and investors who philosophically are ‘pan-African’ and see it as one continent but then when you try to scale from one country to another, it’s very, very challenging,” he says. “I think there is a lot of nuance there when it comes to scaling across markets that needs to be appreciated.”

He believes this difficulty makes the case for mergers and acquisitions. He points to Enza portfolio company Peach Payments. Last year, the South African payments company acquired Senegal-based PayDunya, which gave it a foothold in French-speaking West Africa.

Mompi has also found that in Africa, population size does not necessarily equal market size. The continent’s population of 1.6 billion, projected to reach 2.5 billion by 2050, is often one of the first figures on a startup’s pitch deck. Low income levels, however, mean that only a small percentage of these people are actually an addressable market. “If you look at discretionary income of most of the population, it’s marginal,” Mompi says, adding that most people earn only enough to cover their basic needs.

Watch/read our full interview with Mike Mompi