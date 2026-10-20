How we made it in Africa

How we made it in Africa

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James Uyi's avatar
James Uyi
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The two lessons pull in opposite directions: Raxio started with a single facility in Uganda, yet the Juniper Glass story is about going big from day one. It sounds like the real skill is knowing which part to keep small, maybe the first proof, while the ambition stays large. How does Washington decide when a first site has earned the next one?

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