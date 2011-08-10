Voice of America reports that Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe’s controversial indigenisation laws are struggling to get through the country’s legislature. The parliamentary legal committee has ruled that sections of the new laws – which call for all foreign companies to cede a controlling stake to local Zimbabweans – are in violation of the constitution. Read the full article at Voice of America.

Despite our best efforts, How we made it in Africa cannot cover every single business story on the continent. What you need to know tracks important developments originally reported on by other media organisations.