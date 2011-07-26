Zimbabwe's economy is on course to grow by 9.3% in 2011, up from 8.1% last year, mainly on the back of a continued recovery in the key mining and agriculture sectors, Finance Minister Tendai Biti said on Tuesday.

"We are still on course to achieve our GDP growth rate of 9.3%. Agriculture and mining, with 19.3% and 44% growth respectively, are at the epicentre of this growth," Biti said in a half year budget review statement.

Zimbabwe's economy has contracted sharply through most this in the decade mostly due to what critics said has been economic mismanagement by the government of President Robert Mugabe. (Reuters)

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