Zimbabwe allowed to hold two diamond auctions this year
Zimbabwe’s deputy mines minister Gift Chimanikire says that Kimberley Process, an international body set up to control the sale of conflict gems, has given the country permission to hold two diamond auctions this year.
Zimbabwe’s deputy mines minister Gift Chimanikire says that Kimberley Process, an international body set up to control the sale of conflict gems, has given the country permission to hold two diamond auctions this year.
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