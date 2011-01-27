Zanzibar to position itself as business centre
Zanzibar is looking to transform the islands into a stable business centre in the East African region.
Zanzibar is looking to transform the islands into a stable business centre in the East African region. Zanzibar’s minister of state for finance, economy and planning Omar Yussuf Mzee said that by improving banking services and having quality services at airports and seaports for tourists, the islands will be able to grow its economy. Zanzibar is a semi-autonomous part of the United Republic of Tanzania.
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