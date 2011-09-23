Zambian president Rupiah Banda has conceded electoral defeat to Michael Sata, who has been declared winner of the presidential election. Sata has in the past been critical of foreign mining companies operating in Zambia, although he toned down his rhetoric in the final stages of the election campaign. Read more at News24, Reuters.

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