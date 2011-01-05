Zambia seeking partners in mining sector
Zambia Consolidated Copper Mines Investment Holdings Plc said in an advertisement today in the Lusaka-based Post newspaper that it is looking for local and foreign partners to help it explore for commodities across six prospecting licences.
Zambia Consolidated Copper Mines Investment Holdings Plc said in an advertisement today in the Post newspaper that it is looking for local and foreign partners to help it explore for commodities across six prospecting licences. Bloomberg reports the company is targeting diamonds, gold, silver, manganese, coal and rare earth metals.
Read the full article at Bloomberg