As part of ASNAPP’s continuous assessments in the fresh produce market, Zambia’s copperbelt has been identified as one of three ‘hot spots’. The other two are Tete (Mozambique) and Windhoek (Namibia).

Copperbelt

The Copperbelt is the central north province of landlocked Zambia, bordering the DRC. Historically an economically mining based region, it has seen waves of unemployment in response to fluctuations in mining fortunes.

Wealth generated from mining has made this province the most urbanised in the country with the 2nd and 3rd largest cities, but dependency on mining has rendered the area financially vulnerable to fluctuations in the world markets.

A mild climate, abundant water and land resources, and established infrastructure make agricultural development a potential diversification hedging strategy that could improve livelihoods and economic development in the region, especially considering the proximity of the province to DRC’s second largest city of Lubumbashi.

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For further information on the assessment, please contact Agribusiness in Sustainable Natural African Plant Products (ASNAPP) South Africa on +27 (0)21 808 2919 or visit www.asnapp.org.za