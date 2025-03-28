Monica Musonda

Our new book, How we made it in Africa II: Real stories of entrepreneurs turning opportunity into profit, is available here. The book was recently shortlisted for the Business Council for Africa (BCA) African Business Book of the Year Awards 2026.

Interview with Monica Musonda

FOUNDER and CEO, JAVA FOODS

Lives in: Lusaka, Zambia

Before starting her own business, Zambia-born Monica Musonda, a lawyer by training, worked in Nigeria for Aliko Dangote, Africa’s richest man. She has described the experience as equivalent to doing an MBA.

After many years in law, she transitioned into business and, in 2012, founded Java Foods, the company behind the Eezee Noodles brand of instant noodles. Today, the company sells more than four million packs a month and exports to neighbouring countries.

Jaco Maritz spoke to Musonda about building the business – and the lessons she took from her time working with Dangote.

Topics discussed during the interview include:

What she learned from working with Aliko Dangote

Why she chose instant noodles as her first product

How she got the business off the ground with limited experience

The toughest parts of building Java Foods

What she would do differently if starting over

Watch the full interview below: