Zambia and Ghana have been classified as middle income countries by the World Bank. Low income countries have an average gross national income (GNI) of less than $1,005 a person per year. Lower middle-income countries are those with per capita GNIs of between $1,006 and $3,975 per year. Upper middle-income countries are those with per capita GNIs between $3,976 and $12, 275. The report says that even if Zambia and Ghana are not on track to meet their Millennium Development Goals, the quality of life in each country is certainly improving. Read the full article at AllAfrica.com.

Despite our best efforts, How we made it in Africa cannot cover every single business story on the continent. What you need to know tracks important developments originally reported on by other media organisations.